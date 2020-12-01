LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Hutchinson will be updating the public on COVID-19 numbers and conditions Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Case levels are expected to rise after a very busy Thanksgiving weekend with reports of many choosing to travel during the holiday.
On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported an increase of 1,112 new cases making the total of 157,359 cases.
32 deaths were also reported on Monday making that total 2,502. Patients on ventilators also rose to 211 patients with 16 patients added from Sunday’s numbers.
LATEST POSTS:
- Gov. Hutchinson to give update on COVID-19 numbers as the state sees risen in hospitalizations
- Which Arkansas restaurants and bars passed the COVID-19 inspection?
- Huge telescope used to look for alien life has completely collapsed
- LIVE: President-elect Biden introduces team of economic advisers
- Newsfeed Now: A look ahead at the President-elect’s economic advisers, and a nurse shares her personal fight with COVID-19 and cancer