Gov. Hutchinson takes his latest COVID conversation to Camden

Coronavirus

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Public health researchers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

CAMDEN, Ark. – As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit new records in Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues his COVID Community Conversation tour.

On Thursday, the governor will host his latest COVID conversation in Camden at 6 p.m. at the Southern Arkansas University Tech Student Center Grand Hall, located at 6415 Spellman Rd.

On Monday, President Biden and Gov. Hutchinson discussed ways to get the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations under control, including increased testing, treatment and vaccination support.

