Gov. Hutchinson set to make ‘significant announcement’ on COVID-19 in Arkansas Friday morning

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to make what his office is calling a “significant announcement” regarding the current health emergency in Arkansas from COVID-19.

In a release issued Thursday, the governor’s office said the Friday morning announcement will address the current status of pandemic response and as give updates on COVID-19 directives in the state.

The first cases of COVID-19 were found in Arkansas in mid-March of 2020, and just days later the state issued restrictions for public schools.

In the days that followed, restaurants, bars and casinos would also face restrictions, followed by other industries.

After reaching grim milestones earlier this month including crossing 5,000 deaths in the state, active cases of the disease have been trending down in recent weeks in Arkansas, aid by a sharp uptick in vaccination rates.

During a news conference Tuesday, Hutchinson announced an expansion of the Phase 1-B vaccination plan to include Arkansas residents over the age of 65, down from the previous age of 70.

While a number of older residents welcomed the move that got them closer to access to a vaccination, some other groups designated for Phase 1-B, including workers in food service, grocery stores and non-emergency medical care, voiced frustration that they were being passed over in line for a dose.

Hutchinson is schedule to give his address at 9 a.m.