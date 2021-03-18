Gov. Hutchinson activates 20 guard members to help with COVID-19 vaccinations around Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday he has activated 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions in the state.

The four teams will serve clinics in Marianna, Prescott, West Memphis and Fort Smith.

“These four teams will administer the vaccines in rural areas, which will reduce the load for medical professionals who are dealing with COVID-19 as well as their regular health care concerns,” Governor Hutchinson said. “This deployment will accelerate our efforts to contain COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

According to the governor’s office, each of the four teams includes two medics and two personnel to handle logistics and documentation.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said expanding the program to rural areas will enhance the state’s effort to end the pandemic.

“With the assistance of the National Guard, we can better reach rural and remote Arkansans with vaccinations that protect our communities and state from COVID-19,” Dr. Romero continued. “The ADH Local Health Unit staff has been working hard to provide vaccination clinics to their areas, and this assistance will allow them to do that more efficiently while continuing to provide other critical services to Arkansans.”

Arkansas’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn said since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago, Arkansans have been anxiously waiting to return to normal.

“The Arkansas National Guard is proud to provide teams composed of well-trained medical professionals and support personnel working to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and local health units as part of the Governor’s initiative to expedite vaccine administration.”