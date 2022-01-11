Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold news briefing as state sets daily active COVID-19 case record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon as the state set another daily active COVID-19 case record on Monday passing 60,000 active cases.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count increased by 1,542, raising the total to 61,121. This marks a straight week in all-time high active cases in COVID-19.

Health officials reported that 60.9% of the reported active cases are among Arkansans who are not fully vaccinated.

As cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, Hutchinson announced that the state has received a shipment of rapid-at-home tests.

He also tweeted that he has requested $50 million of American Rescue Plan funding to help increase hospital capacity.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.