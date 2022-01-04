Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold news briefing as state passes 27,000 active COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas after the state passed 27,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly a year.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count increased by 585, raising the total to 27,162.

Data shows that this is the first time the state has passed 27,000 active cases since Jan. 10, 2021. It also marks the fourth-highest active case number reported in the state.

Health officials reported 1,750 new cases Monday, bringing the total case number since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,572.

Gov. Hutchinson noted that the positivity rate in Arkansas in the last seven days is a record-high of 23.8%. He urged state residents to gain protection against the deadly virus by getting vaccinated.

Our state’s positivity rate in the last seven days is a record-high 23.8%. We expect record-high new cases this week, so while we continue to work and live, get fully vaccinated and protect yourself and your community. pic.twitter.com/wdgtyp11O4 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 3, 2022

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.