LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Zoo said that its silverback gorilla has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, a zoo representative stated that earlier this week silverback gorilla Kivu began showing mild symptoms, such as eating only preferred foods and showing signs of lethargy along with some coughing.

Zoo officials said that its veterinarian started Kivu on additional fluids and Gatorade. On Thursday Kivu tested positive for COVID-19.

Kivu will continue on supportive care as staff work to monitor him and has received two animal versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, the representative stated.

Zoo officials did say that guests are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from Kivu since he is in an area that is a significant distance from guests.

It’s not known how Kivu contracted the virus, but zoo officials said that COVID-19 is a virus that can be contracted between humans and animals.