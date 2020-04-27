Goodwill Industries of Arkansas selected as the site for state’s only PPE Decontamination Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Goodwill Industries of Arkansas has been selected as the site for Arkansas’s only PPE Decontamination Program.

FEMA partnered with Battelle to provide 60 units to decontaminate N95 masks and one of those units is now in Arkansas at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

The system uses a peroxide gas to santize N95 masks, allowing them to be worn multiple times.

It’s capable to processing 80,000 masks a day.

“Masks can be used up to 20 times without compromising the intergrity,” says Brian Marsh, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas. “The masks can be shipped here and shipped back to the hospital that sent them here.”

The program will help ease the shortage of personal protective equipment at Arkansas hospitals.

The system should be operational by the end of this week.