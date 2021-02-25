Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held March 6 at First National Bank Arena

Jonesboro, Ark.- People in Northeast Arkansas who are 65 or older, health care workers, first responders or educators can get a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 6.

The City of Jonesboro, Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas State University, NEA Baptist Health System, NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State, St. Bernards Healthcare and UAMS, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, are coming together to host and staff a mass vaccination event from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. March 6 at First National Bank Arena at 217 Olympic Drive on the Arkansas State University campus.

To register, click here or call 870-680-8880 to schedule an appointment.

Those who receive a vaccine on March 6 will be required to return to the arena on April 3 to receive their second dose.

“Vaccination is vital to our ability to end this pandemic and get back to our normal routines, and we are very proud of the leaders in our community who have stepped up to make this event happen,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said in a joint statement Thursday. “This is a collaborative effort to serve the entire region of Northeast Arkansas, and we’re grateful for the efforts of so many who are volunteering to provide this service to our community.”

The vaccines will be administered by staff from NEA Baptist, St. Bernards and UAMS, as well as NYITCOM medical students and Arkansas State nursing and health professions students.

The event will be staffed by community volunteers.

Arkansas State University is providing First National Bank Arena at no charge.

“We recognize the importance of helping thousands of people in our community receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which aligns with our strategic plan’s community engagement pillar,” said A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “We are honored to host the event.”