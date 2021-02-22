Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up in Searcy for February 23 – 25

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SEARCY, Ark. – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Searcy this week.

The clinic will take place on Tuesday, February 23 and run until Thursday, February 25 at Fellowship Bible Church.

The church is located at 1009 East Beebe Capps Expressway in Searcy.

The clinic will be set up for adults who are 70 and older, from anywhere across the state, and is by appointment only.

To make an appointment call 501-500-8901. Appointments can be made starting on Monday between 8 a.m. and 4-30 p.m.

Those receiving the first dose will have appointments made to receive the second dose in the future.

The event is sponsored by Unity Health in partnership with AFMC.