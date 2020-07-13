Former Arkansas Governor David Pryor & wife test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson started Monday’s daily COVID-19 update with news about former Arkansas governor and U.S. Senator, David Pryor, and his family.

According to Hutchinson, he spoke with Mark Pryor, the son of David Pryor. Mark told Hutchinson that his father remains in good spirits while he remains in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Pryor also says his mother, Barbara Pryor, tested positive for the virus but is at home doing well.

“Our prayers go with the family. It just illustrates that no one is immune from the virus,” said Hutchinson.

David, who is now 85, was elected to State representative in 1960 and reelected in 1962 and 1964.

August 9, 1966, David was elected as a Democrat to the Eighty-ninth Congress by special election to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Oren Harris and at the same time elected to the Ninetieth Congress.

David served as Governor of Arkansas 1975-1979; elected as a Democrat to the United States Senate in 1978; reelected in 1984 and 1990 and served from January 3, 1979, to January 3, 1997.

The news comes after a record number of cases in Arkansas over the weekend. On Saturday, there were over 1,000 new cases reported. This was the highest number of cases in a 24 hour period to date. On Sunday and Monday, over 500 cases were reported.

