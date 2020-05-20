Five National Guard soldiers called to duty at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock

The team will assist with internment operations, provide grounds maintenance

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Five Arkansas National Guard soldiers were called to state active duty to help at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery by the order of Governor Asa Hutchinson from Wednesday until May 29.

According to a release sent Wednesday by the Arkansas National Guard, one cemetery state employee on a ground maintenance crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the whole crew the employee worked with was put into at-home quarantine, according to the release.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, the five soldiers will fill in for the crew and support internment operations at the cemetery.

The soldiers will also provide ground maintenance around the facility.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, 77 soldiers and airmen are on-duty to support COVID-19 operations, preforming 11 Governor-directed missions.