LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children from six months to 5-year-olds. Pharmacies getting Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in this week. Kavanaugh Pharmacy received the Moderna vaccine today. This leaves mixed reactions among parents.

One mom, Cory Grummer, brought her 4-year-old daughter to the pharmacy today to receive her vaccine. She said she has waited since the beginning of the pandemic to be able to vaccinate her kids. “It’s been an especially long wait since vaccines came out for everybody else, and have been delayed as long as they have for the little kids,” said Grummer.

Grummer said when she heard the news today, “…my heart skipped a beat. I was out in West Little Rock and the minute I heard it I turned around and went and got her and came straight here.”

Other parents, like Taylor Risner, said she wants to wait for more research before vaccinating her kids. “I am not an anti-vaxxer, but I don’t think there is enough evidence data yet, for me to justify investing my two small children and you can’t undo it,” said Risner.

Pharmacist and owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy, Anne Pace, said she is excited to get the vaccinations in and for this new opportunity. “I think it’s exciting that now we have an opportunity to basically vaccinate the entire population against COVID,” said Pace.

Pace said she encourages families to talk with their trusted health care provider with any questions they may have regarding the vaccine. She said that they plan to update their website when they receive more vaccines and appointment availability.

Check your local pharmacy’s website to find out if the vaccine is available near you.