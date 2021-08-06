Fayetteville City Council passes new mask mandate, declares emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —The Fayetteville City Council has passed a new mask mandate.

The council also voted to pass a clause to declare an emergency in the city.

The vote on the ordinance was unanimous.

Holly Herzberg of Ward 4 did not attend the meeting.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan called a special meeting of the Fayetteville City Council this evening.

The new ordinance requires wearing of face masks in public service areas in city-owned buildings and places of public accommodation, subject to reasonable exemptions.

The meeting was held virtually, with some council members in chambers at City Hall.

The Board of Health will decide when the mandate ends.

It could also end when the Governor’s public health emergency declaration expires.