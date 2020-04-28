Family throws Russellville senior surprise prom

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Limousines and corsages weren’t needed for a Russellville family to give their daughter a surprise prom night she’ll never forget.

Estie Johnson is one of many high school seniors missing out on milestones because of the pandemic.

“I was just sad that I wasn’t going to be able to have a prom,” Estie said.

The 18-year-old hasn’t been able to leave the house since she suffers from a muscle disease and is considered high risk for COVID-19.

“When she was a baby she wasn’t given a good prognosis,” said her mom, Lori Johnson. “Just the fact that she made it to her senior year is amazing.”







Lori Johnson says that’s all the more reason they didn’t want to skip this prom.

“We just wanted to make fun out of a bad situation, have a good memory during a bad time,” Lori Johnson said.

On the day that should have been Russellville High School’s prom, the family had Estie dress up to take senior photos. While she was outside posing, the family was inside transforming their house for prom, complete with a backyard dance floor and selfie wall.

“It was kind of unbelievable I loved it,” Estie said. “It was kind of overwhelming for me because they did all the decorating and all the planning out just for me to have a prom.”

Fittingly, Estie was named prom queen. She didn’t have to worry about a date with 18 brothers and sisters at home all eager to help.

“It felt like I was actually at prom,” Estie said.