Exclusive: Ark. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith discusses state’s fight against COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- COVID-19 entered the state in March and has made its mark ever since.

Alongside Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith has been leading the fight against the virus, breaking down the data and case numbers daily for Arkansans.

KARK’s Jay Bir sat down with Dr. Smith.

“Is there anything you might do different than what we have done?” Bir asked.

“I think collectively, we have done things a lot different,” Smith replied. “Certainly having a larger testing capacity would have been a benefit. We are still learning and there are things I might have done different last week or the week before if I knew exactly where things were heading.”

To hear more of the conversation and what Dr. Smith thinks about how long this battle will last, tune in tonight to KARK 4 News at 10.

LATEST POSTS: