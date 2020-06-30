European Union bars travelers from U.S. citing coronavirus concerns

LONDON (NBC News) — Most travelers from the United States will be barred from entering the European Union after it reopens its borders Wednesday because the coronavirus is still far too prevalent in the U.S., European officials announced Tuesday.
The E.U.’s 27 members have been drawing up a list of countries whose virus levels are deemed low enough to allow people from those places to travel into the bloc, which has been mostly sealed off since March.
That list of safe countries was officially unveiled by European officials on Tuesday. The U.S. — which has the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world — was not on it.
The 15 countries that did make the list are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
