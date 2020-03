Photo Courtesy: Tonia Norton Davis

BATESVILLE, Ark.- Survival Flight EMS workers are delivering groceries to people in need in Batesville.

Tonia Norton Davis shared photos with KARK of EMS workers dropping off groceries to her home.

Davis says she hasn’t left her apartment for almost three weeks because she is a diabetic and has other health issues.

Davis says she sent her grocery list to Survival Flight EMS, and they called to let her know when they were on their way.

They wouldn’t take any money, according to Davis.