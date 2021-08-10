Employers meet with Arkansas legislators to discuss mandated vaccines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas legislators met in a Joint Judiciary meeting Tuesday to talk about employer-mandated vaccines.

KARK 4’s Jay Bir was there at the meeting to follow the discussion between legislators and employers talking about the possibility of mandated vaccines.

Randy Zook with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce was the first to speak at the meeting saying that he believes by the end of August the Pfizer vaccine will be fully approved but many will still say they won’t get it.

“I think there’s plenty of legal evidence and support to allow employers to mandate vaccines if they so choose,” Zook said.

Tyson Foods and Walmart have recently enacted mandates for their employees to be vaccinated and Tyson has said employees that have not received at least the first dose by October 1 will be terminated without severance.

Tom Brower with Tyson spoke about mandating that all employees need to be vaccinated.

Representative Aaron Pilkington asked about the people are concerned with losing their job if they were to not get vaccinated. Brower’s response was that he encourages those who are concerned to seek out information and answers.

“It was a tough decision but we’ve decided the best way is to vaccinate our team members,” Brower said, “This was not done lightly and still reaching out individually, we’re offering a thank you bonus, we’re continuing our outreach, we will do that for as far as I can tell.”

Sen Elliott asking for examples of other requirements that team members have to observe that are not convenient but still have to do



Brower: precautions always require effort. It is true to wear safety goggles, to operate machinery, you have to be fit tested for some things — Jay Bir 🏛📺 (@TheJayBir) August 10, 2021

Continue to watch as the Senate and House judiciary committees are meeting.