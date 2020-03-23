East Texas church group stranded in Honduras, asking for help getting home

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – As the coronavirus spreads across America, a group from Thrive Community Church in Athens is stranded in Honduras after a week-long mission trip.

The group of 13 people has been in Honduras since March 13th and was supposed to return earlier this weekend. Instead, that flight got canceled as well as one planned for this Friday.

The day after arriving in the country, Honduras locked down its borders and is not allowing flights in or out of the country.

“Right now the whole country is in a curfew lockdown. We can’t go outside, you can’t go to the grocery store, we can’t go to the coffee shop. We can’t go anywhere,” said Pastor Nathan Herrington. “So the longer we stay here, the more our resources are running low and we just have to become a lot more creative.”

Now, they’re making a plea for help to be brought back home to East Texas.

The group is made up of 13 people, including the Pastor, his wife, and their 3-year-old daughter. He says their 1-year-old son is in Athens with a member of the church.

The mission group spoke with the U.S. Embassy but the conversation is currently at a standstill.

“My role really right now is to keep their spirits lifted and remind them that there is a way out and there will be a way out,” said Herrington.

In a news conference, Trump said while our border is closed to some countries, Americans are allowed to return home at any time.

He started his Sunday press conference by ensuring people who were stranded abroad would be brought back safely.

“We’re also dealing with Honduras to get some people out that got caught up and we are working on that very well,” Trump said.

There are also groups stranded in Peru and other countries, according to Trump. While he’s brought back people from those countries, he is now working on bringing our local mission group back to East Texas.

To watch their video asking for help, click HERE.

To help the mission group get home, you can click HERE to donate on the church website.