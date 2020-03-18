Drive-thru screening for coronavirus offered by Baptist Health-Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Baptist Health-Heber Springs has established a drive-thru screening process for coronavirus.

The healthcare system made the announcement on Tuesday via social media. Here’s the full post:

“As you may know, two individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cleburne County. For most people, COVID-19 causes a mild respiratory illness that can be treated at home.

“If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 in Cleburne County, the safest thing is to remain calm and to stay home unless you have developed symptoms. As a reminder, the symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea and body aches.

“For Cleburne County residents, if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are exhibiting symptoms, Baptist Health-Heber Springs has established a drive-thru screening process located in the back parking lot on the hospital campus in Heber Springs. The drive-thru clinic is open today, Tuesday, March 17, until 9 p.m. It will re-open Wednesday, March 18, and continue operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, March 20.

“For those individuals in Cleburne County who have symptoms and need to be screened, call ahead to (501) 887-3279 to schedule an appointment time for the drive-thru clinic. Please do not come to the drive-thru testing center without an appointment time.

“Again, this is for people who think they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 in Cleburne County and have symptoms. Please be aware that the test for COVID-19 is not accurate if you do not currently have symptoms.

“If you are having a medical emergency, like trouble breathing or a fever that is not responding to medication, then it is appropriate to call 911 or come to the emergency room. Call ahead and tell the medical staff that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 before showing up.”