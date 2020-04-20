Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s At-Home Cook-Off begins Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s At-Home Cook-Off begins today with Grill Out Monday.

The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Count Porkula at the Railyard.

All you have to do is share your homemade masterpiece on Facebook with the hashtag #AtHomeCookOff, tag Downtown Little Rock Partnership. Winners will be selected based on presentation, creativity and fan favorites.

The competitions for the rest of the week are:

Tuesday- Taco Tuesday for a $20 gift card to The Fold

Wednesday- Wildcard Wednesday for a $20 gift card to The Root

Thursday- Pizza Thursday for a $20 gift card to Raduno

Friday- Breakfast Friday for a $20 gift card to Community Bakery

