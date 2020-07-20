Dinner meals available for distribution in Pulaski County three days a week during pandemic

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Officials with the City of Little Rock say dinners will be distributed at some sites across Pulaski County on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent Monday, hundreds of thousands of meals have been distributed to students, families, seniors and other vulnerable populations.

To see an online map with all of the distribution sites as well as the days and times meals are available, click here.

Here are the locations where meals can be picked up this week (July 20- 26, 2020):

Monday through Friday

Lunch and Next Day Breakfast

Lunch and next day breakfast meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St., Little Rock

Brady Elementary School located at 7915 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd., Little Rock

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock

Clinton Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock

Cloverdale Middle School located at 6300 Hinkson Rd., Little Rock

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock

Fletcher Library located at 823 N Buchanan St., Little Rock

King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr., Little Rock

Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock

McDermott Elementary School located at 1200 Reservoir Rd., Little Rock

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock

Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St., Jacksonville

Pulaski Heights Middle School located at 401 N. Pine St., Little Rock

Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd., Little Rock

Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct., Little Rock

Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr., Sherwood

Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St., Little Rock

Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd., Little Rock

Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock

Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr., Little Rock

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Various times

Fab 44 located at 1200 Lewis St., Little Rock meals available from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Fab 44 located at 4200 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock Lunch available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dinner available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fab 44 located at 1700 E. 4th St., Little Rock Lunch available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dinner available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

FEED First USA located at 6124 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Spanish Jon located at 5001 W. 65th St., Little Rock meals available from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Whispering Hills located at 11500 Chicot Rd., Little Rock meals available from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Colonial Parc located at 5813 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Villa De Cancun Apartments located at 5300 Baseline Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:40 to 12:15 p.m.

Southern Pines Mobile Homes located at 9500 S. Heights Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

Residence at Wakefield Apartments located at 6600 Lancaster Rd., Little Rock meals available from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Autumn Parc Apartments located at 43 Warren Dr., Little Rock meals available from 11:40 to 12:15 p.m.

Multi-Day Meal Distribution

Monday (3-days) and Thursday (2-days)

12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Multi-day meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.

Amboy Elementary School located at 101 Auburn Dr., North Little Rock

Billy Mitchell Boys & Girls Club located at 3107 W. Capitol, Little Rock

Boone Park Elementary School located at 1400 Crutcher St., North Little Rock

North Little Rock Cato Elementary School located at 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Rd, Sherwood

Clinton Elementary School located at 142 Hollywood Ave., Sherwood

Club ECO Kids located at 6014 Forbing Rd., Little Rock

College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike, Little Rock

Crestwood Elementary School located at 1901 Crestwood Rd., North Little Rock

Dixie CDC located at 914 H St., North Little Rock

Glenview Elementary School located at 4901 E. 19th St., North Little Rock

Hamilton Boys & Girls Club located at 600 N. Palm St., North Little Rock

Harris Elementary School located at 4424 Hwy. 161, North Little Rock

Indian Hills Elementary School located at 6800 Indian Hills, North Little Rock

Martin Street Youth Center located at 201 West Martin St., Jacksonville

Lakewood Elementary School located at 1800 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock

Meadow Park Elementary School located at 801 E. Bethany Rd., North Little Rock

North Little Rock High School located at 201 W. 22nd St., North Little Rock

Oakbrooke Elementary School located at 2200 Thornhill Dr., Sherwood

Penick Boys & Girls Club located at 1201 Leisure Pl., Little Rock

Ridge Road Elementary School located at 4607 Ridge Rd., North Little Rock

Seventh Street Elementary School located at 1200 Bishop Lindsey Dr., North Little Rock

Thrasher Boys & Girls Club located at 3301 South State St., Little Rock

Whetstone Boys & Girls Club located at 46 Harrow Dr., Little Rock

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Dinner

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Dinner meals are available to anyone in need.

Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St., Little Rock

Little Rock Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock

College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike, Little Rock

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock

Higgins Switch Community Center located at 3523 Slinker Rd., Pulaski

King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr., Little Rock

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock

Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St., Jacksonville

Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd., Little Rock

Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St., Little Rock

Sweet Home Community Center located at 7000 Hwy. 365, Sweet Home

Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd., Little Rock

Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr., Little Rock

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Wrightsville Community Center located at 13024 Hwy. 365, Wrightsville

Saturday

Lunch

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd., Little Rock

Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Dr., Little Rock

Fletcher Library located at 823 N Buchanan St., Little Rock

Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock

Nixon Library located at 703 W Main St, Jacksonville

Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct., Little Rock

Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr., Sherwood

Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

Sunday

Lunch

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock

Little Rock Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St., Little Rock

The organizations that have partnered in this effort are Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Foodbank, Be Mighty Little Rock, Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, Clinton Foundation, Club Eco Kids, ECO Kids, EngageAR, Equal Heart, Fab 44, FEED First USA, Go Fresh, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Our House and World Central Kitchen.

If you are needing transportation to pick up food, Little Rock city officials say you can use Rock Region Metro to reach many of the distribution locations. For more information, click here.

Little Rock city officials say to protect health and safety during the meal distribution, everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer and maintain a social distance of at least six feet between other people.

Meals are grab-and-go to limit contact and congregating, officials say.

