Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism releases safety tips for using trails and outdoor spaces

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas State Parks remain open at this time to provide needed outdoor spaces for our guests. While we have some diminished services, the parks are open for day-use activities including hiking, running, cycling, fishing, paddling, wildlife watching, etc. It’s vital that people find ways to engage in physical activity and be out in nature during this time; the benefits to our immune systems and our mental health are significant. But it is critical that we do so in ways that will help keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Before a visit to one of our parks, check the current status at each park by visiting https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/covid-19-update.



It is important to remember that Arkansas State Parks are not the only outdoor spaces that remain open. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of square miles of national forests, lakes and rivers, and regional and city parks right in your own backyard. While many of these places are also experiencing diminished services, most are still open to day-use activities and are excellent places to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining safe distances from other people. Please contact these parks directly for closure information or search online for updates.



During the COVID-19 event, things are changing quickly and parks across the state are working to respond to these conditions to keep our guests safe. Please respect our park staff when asked to not congregate or when they must close various facilities in the parks. Social distancing means physical distancing. People who live in the same household need to keep 6 feet from others.



Below are some recommendations on how to keep yourself, other guests and park staff safe when spending time outdoors during this pandemic:



GO SOLO AND AVOID CROWDS: #6FeetApart #PhysicalDistancing

Do not hold social gatherings at parks or anywhere.

Stay 6 feet away from people you do not live with. Share the trail and yield to others to maintain a safe distance.

Choose less frequented parks and trails. Do not park in a crowded parking lot or use a crowded trail.

During this crisis, some parks and trails are open for safe activities solo or with people living in the same household.

Examples of safe activities to do solo or with people living in the same household: Hike/walk Bike Birding and wildlife watch Fish Kayak/canoe Frisbee/catch/kicking a ball Sit under a tree, read, write, listen to music, draw



STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY: #KeepParksSafe

Do not visit parks that are closed.

Do not use water fountains or playgrounds.

If the parking lot is full, pick a different park. Do not park on the side of the road near the entrance; in most places this is illegal and you may be ticketed or towed.

Many restrooms and facilities are closed; plan ahead before leaving home.

Don’t stay long – give others the opportunity to have a safe experience.

Stay at home if you or others in your household are sick.

Keep your dog on a leash. Treat your dog as a family member by keeping them distanced from others and other dogs. Clean up after your pet.

Leave no trace: pack out what you pack in because garbage collection is limited.

