Deloitte donates 10,000 face masks to Arkansas Ambulance Association

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says, ‘Thank you to Deloitte for recognizing the daily needs of our first responders’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is pleased to work with Deloitte to help first responders who are working daily to ensure the health and safety of Arkansans during this pandemic. Deloitte will donate 10,000 N95 face masks to the Arkansas Ambulance Association who will distribute them to first responders throughout the State. Deloitte has donated over 300,000 face masks nationwide.

“Our first responders have been tirelessly working to protect Arkansans and it’s encouraging to see the private industry stepping up to ensure personal protective equipment gets to those on the front lines,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Thank you to Deloitte for recognizing the daily needs of our first responders, and I hope others will follow their footsteps to support our medical providers and all of those on the front lines of this pandemic.”

Since the COVID19 public health emergency declaration on March 11, Rutledge has allocated $1 million to the State to acquire personal protective equipment for medical personnel, $3 million to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Quick Action Loan Program for small businesses and facilitated the donation of thousands of N95 face masks to law enforcement and first responders. Rutledge has worked with Walmart, Amazon, eBay and Facebook to combat price gouging and the Attorney General’s Office has received over 16,000 phone calls on price gouging.

Arkansans needing to report price gouging or scams should visit the Attorney General’s Office at ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.