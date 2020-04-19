Cuomo: NY on the other side of the plateau

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus death toll in New York dropped again, a sign that Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday meant the state was “on the other side of the plateau” and that ongoing social distancing practices were working to stem the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 43 from the previous day. Hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward.

But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained their warnings that people in New York City and the rest of the state needed to stay vigilant.