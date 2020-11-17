COVID testing turn around times

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thousands of Arkansans are getting tested everyday for COVID-19z

This month alone, Governor Asa Hutchinson said more than 158,000 PCR tests have been given.

Just this past weekend, 10,329 tests were given on Sunday and 9,693 were given on Saturday.

With a spike in testing numbers some sites are seeing a delay in results but that’s not the case everywhere.

Baptist Health said their turn around time depends on the testing site. However, the Baptist Health Hospital based tested sites currently have a 12 to 36 hour turn around time.

Over at UAMS, they have a similar time frame for 90 percent of their tests. The other 10 percent have to wait almost twice as long.

“We still have to rely on reference lab partners to meet all our testing demand and when we send to them we are looking at a three to four day turn around time and that has been stretched a little bit since the testing demand has increased,” said Jennifer Laudadio, Professor of pathology at UAMS.

Jennifer Laudadio with UAMS said labs are doing everything they can to keep up with demand and their capacity is continuing with I grown.