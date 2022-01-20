COVID Talks: Hospitals face more cases, fewer supplies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Supply chain issues and staffing concerns are just part of the difficulties hospitals are facing as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll.

Dr. Amanda Novack with Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to share the latest details on what health care workers are seeing on the ground at hospitals.

While there are fewer people coming through for testing, Novack noted that the hospital was seeing a great deal of activity in the emergency room and admissions due to surging virus cases. She also said the tension was growing at facilities around the state as the number of available beds declined and admissions rose.

For those who contract COVID-19, Novack said while there are several treatment options available in theory, supply issues are limiting the options immediately on hand at many hospitals, including different pharmaceutical options and previously used treatments like monoclonal antibodies.

Novack explained that testing done by the hospital shows that 90%-95% of cases coming through are the omicron variant of the virus, which shows just how virulent this latest strain is.

As of Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that there were 97,628 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 1,640 patients in hospitals across the state who had tested positive for the virus.