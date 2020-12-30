COVID in Arkansas: Hospitals seeing capacity pressure after record high hospitalized, 3,184 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson announced Wednesday that Arkansas is continuing to see high numbers of cases as hospitals are beginning to see a pressure on capacity.
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 3,184 new cases which brings the total to 222,430 cases.
There were 21,853 reported active cases in the state.
The ADH has reported 1,174 hospitalized cases, which is up 13 from Tuesday. This is a record-high number of hospitalizations reported in Arkansas.
Dr. Cam Patterson with UAMS took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say that the pressure being put on health care workers is starting to bend, but hasn’t broken yet.
205 reported on ventilators, which is up 7 from Tuesday.
34 new deaths were added today for a total of 3,637.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 355
Washington, 290
Benton, 278
Faulkner, 150
Sebastian, 134
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We continue to see high numbers of new cases and capacity pressures on our hospitals. I urge everyone to be careful as we enter another holiday to reduce the virus spread, and we need to support each other as Arkansans while we work to distribute the vaccine.”Governor Hutchinson