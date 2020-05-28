COVID-19 testing events planned across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Health will host a series of drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at locations across the state beginning this Friday.

At each event, there will be no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, and tests will be offered to anyone who wants to be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms. Insurance is not required.

Anyone found to be positive for COVID-19 will be notified and provided guidance for isolating to stop the spread of the disease.

The full schedule is below:

Friday, May 29 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Dardanelle – Yell County Health Unit, 719 N. 5th St.

Saturday, May 30 9 a.m.-2 p.m. West Memphis – Lehr Arena, 501 W. Broadway Pine Bluff – UAPB, Simmons Bank Field, 1200 N. University Dr. DeQueen – Fire Department, 220 North 2nd St.

Saturday, June 6 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jonesboro – Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. Wrightsville – City Hall, 13024 Arkansas 365-South El Dorado – Union County Fairgrounds, 1430 E. 19th St.

Tests are also available at Local Health Units across the state. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance at those facilities. Details on units that are open and offering tests are listed at healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units