COVID-19 Talks: Breaking down the latest on the omicron variant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Arkansas and around the nation as doctors learn more about this coronavirus strain.

Dr. Amanda Novack with Baptist Health stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to share the latest information on the new variant.

Novack discussed what kind of resistance it may have to antibodies from people who have been vaccinated or had a previous COVID-19 infection.

She also talked about the possibility of an omicron-specific vaccine being developed.