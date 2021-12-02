Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

COVID-19 Talk: Omicron cases seem mild, is delta still the dominant variant

January 01 2022

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Arkansas and around the nation as doctors learn more about this new strain. Dr. Amanda Novack from Baptist Health joined KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the latest news with the variant.

Dr. Amanda Novack from Baptist Health joined KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the latest news with the variant.

Novack talked about new reports out of South Africa that patients with the omicron variant were only experiencing mild symptoms.

She also outlined how vaccinations were going in young patients aged 5-11 and broke down if health officials were still looking at the delta variant as the dominant strain.

You can see the full discussion in the video player above.

