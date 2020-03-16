Covid-19 precautions prompt Goodwill store changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) — Like many, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is very concerned about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The impact of COVID-19 will likely disproportionately impact people in our communities who have limited resources, options and access,” said Goodwill Industries of Arkansas President and CEO Brian F. Marsh. “We are committed to stand by and with the people who need us most during this critical time.” ​

Goodwill continues to monitor recommendations from national, regional, state and local authorities. The company is taking the following steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of the Goodwill team, customers and those it serves:

Goodwill is instituting additional sanitizing and cleaning protocols in all stores, career centers, attended donation centers and outlet stores.

Through March 31, skills training and hiring events are suspended for the safety of the communities served, as well as its own staff members. Effective March 18, Store and Outlet hours will be Monday-Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm. Attended donation centers will be open Monday-Sunday, 8 am – 6 pm.

Classes at The Excel Center, Goodwill’s high school for adults, are cancelled through March 27.

Events that would gather more than 50 people in Goodwill facilities or other venues are postponed, and Goodwill is conducting meetings virtually as often as possible.

Non-essential business travel is suspended.

Goodwill is providing flexibility for team members to work from home, when possible, and adjusting their schedules as needed.

Goodwill is committed to ensure uninterrupted pay for a period should a team member be required to be out of the workplace due to a COVID-19 related illness.

Goodwill is expanding its free in-home donation pick-up service.

“We are working hard to maintain operations as long as we can do so safely,” Marsh said. “Many people are depending on us to keep them safe and healthy while supporting them to sustain their families. This is a responsibility we take quite seriously.”

