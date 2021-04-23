COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 8 months

CLINTON, Ark. — After months in the hospital battling COVID-19, an Arkansas man is back home Friday.

It’s been a long eight months for his family, but David McPherson is finally home.

Initially, his family said he was told he would never walk again, let alone make it, but his family says he fought so hard to get to this point.





It’s an emotional goodbye as the 69-year-old makes his way from the Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, Arkansas, where he spent the past eight months in a hospital bed.



“It means a lot but I’ve got a lot of friends here,” McPherson said. “I have a new great-grandson that I haven’t seen yet, that I want to see him.”



McPherson was hospitalized in July of 2020 after falling ill, he was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

While he was there, he battled several other complications.



“He had a blood clot on his lungs, he had pneumonia, he had double pneumonia, he had the COVID, he had kidney failure with it, he had heart failure with it, lung failure,” daughter, Amie Ealy said.

The list goes on as far as complications. At one point the family was told that he wouldn’t make it.



“They’ve all treated me so nice, and I hope everything goes good for everybody,” McPherson said. “I’m walking now when I first came in here I was hardly able to move my left side.”



McPherson worked hard to get to the next step of recovery.



“Everything you can think of happening, it happened,” Ealy said. “But he had such a will to live.”



Despite hearing the worse news last year.

He is proving doctors wrong.

“To see my dad, just push through, I mean, I know it was hard, he’s been in a lot of pain but he pushes through,” Ealy said. “He gives people hope, he gives us hope.”

“I think every one of y’all,” McPherson said.



Ealy said it will still take some time for McPherson to fully recover. The icing on the cake, Friday is his birthday and his family is making him a home-cooked meal along with a healthy fruit cake.

