NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A long-running Memorial Day tradition, and way to honor veterans by placing flags at their headstones in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, was canceled this year because of COVID-19.

The National Cemetery Administration asked all 142 national cemeteries to cancel placement and retrial of gravesite flags since it’s typically done by large groups of volunteers.

Hear the Arkansas State Veteran’s Cemetery response and what volunteers had to stay tonight on KARK.