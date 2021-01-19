COVID-19 in Arkansas: State starting to see a steady decline in COVID-19 cases with rise in vaccinated numbers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest COVID-19 data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday showed a small but steady reduction of cases currently in the state.

In the update, ADH officials said hospitals and other medical facilities around the state received 18,600 vaccine new doses in the last day, while an additional 31,300 doses were allocated to state pharmacies to be given at long term care facilities.

Overall, the state is reporting 154.235 doses of the vaccine have been administered out of a possible 374,300 – a rate of 41.2%.

New virus variants that spread more easily could lead to a rapid rise in COVID-19 case, which is expected. Variants happen in viruses all the time. The variant coming in from the UK is more transmissible, and the current vaccine will still help

The Arkansas Department of Health stated that there were 1,331 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state to 273,594 since the pandemic began.

The state reported that as of Tuesday there were 20,940 active cases of the virus, a drop of 1,854

There were 43 deaths reported Tuesday. In total, 4,386 people have lost their lives due to complications of the virus.

There are currently 1,265 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is up by 2 from Monday. Health officials also reported 209 patients on ventilators.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced a rollout of a new resource to schools and communities in Arkansas which is partnered with the Department of Human Services.

It’s a Statewide community resources portal that will help with food, clothing needs, mental help, and more. Organizations can apply to be included in this resource. Currently, there are over 50 places in our state on the website which can be found at https://adedata.arkansas.gov/scr.

The Governor added that attending Super Bowl parties could cause an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

Hutchinson also said that he will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.