COVID-19 in Arkansas: Winter weather slows testing efforts, 320 new cases reported Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the state became blanketed in snow over the past 24 hours testing dramatically slowed, with officials expressing concern over accessibility for testing with travel being limited.

There are 320 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. As we expected, testing was down yesterday and will probably be down today due to the weather. Please limit travel, keep yourself safe, and remember to take necessary precautions against COVID-19.



Full report: pic.twitter.com/jTIVc8AwYK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 15, 2021

The latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday shows the state saw 320 new cases, with the active case count now being 10,494 and the overall count at 313,348.

There were also 10 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported, which brings the state’s total to 5,275 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations were down by 27, which now has 642 currently hospitalized and 2 were added to the 111 on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, 3,445 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses given in the state to 478,048.

No new doses were received through the state and federal programs within the past day.