COVID-19 in Arkansas: Ventilator use down, hospitalizations and ICU numbers up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of patients on ventilators in Arkansas due to COVID-19 went down Sunday after two consecutive days of hitting all time highs. At the same time, the number of hospitalized patients and those in intensive care units has increased.

There were 29 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of Arkansans lost to the virus to 6,674.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are 337 COVID-19 patients in the state on ventilators, a decrease of eight. Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,369 COVID-19 patients in the state, a increase of seven cases.

There are currently 541 COVID-19 cases in the state’s intensive care units on Sunday, an increase of four over Saturday’s number.

The ADH figures also shows 1,229 new cases of COVID-19. The increase in cases pushed the state’s total case count to 435,256. The active case count went down by 343 to 25,378.

The number of fully immunized people increased by 3,909 over the previous day, hitting 1,162,634 people.