COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations happening at record-setting levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas health officials say vaccinations in the Natural State are continuing to increase, with the last day setting a record for the number of doses administered.

In an update Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, officials noted that 32,705 doses were given through state and federal programs in the last 24 hours in Arkansas.

In total, 1,175,597 doses have been administered in the state, leading 426,913 Arkansans to be fully immunized from COVID-19, with 351,812 more residents being partially immunized.

Governor Asa Hutchinson challenged others in Arkansas to continue the effort to get more vaccinations.

“Today’s report shows a record increase in vaccine doses administered,” Hutchinson said. “With an increase of nearly 33,000 doses administered since yesterday, we continue to work toward the end of this pandemic. Check with your local vaccination locations to do your part.”

Health officials showed that there were 211 new cases reported over the prior day, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 330,609 cases. Currently there are 1,724 active cases in the state. Of those cases, 168 have patients requiring hospitalization, with 26 of those cases requiring the patient use a ventilator.

The 10 new deaths reported Thursday puts the state’s count at 5,636.