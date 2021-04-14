COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations efforts continue as case counts tick up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported that more than 25,000 more vaccines were given out in the last 24 hours as efforts to keep vaccinating Arkansans continue.

The ADH reported 220 new cases, for a total of 332,666 cases. There were 1,715 active cases reported which is an increase of 52.

151 are hospitalized, which is up 3 from Tuesday; 20 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,680.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 79

Pulaski, 58

Benton, 50

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: