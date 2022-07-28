LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the total case count for COVID-19 in the state has now climbed past 900,000, while active cases pushed above 16,000.

The ADH reported Thursday that Arkansas currently has 901,129 total cases, which is up 1,578 since Wednesday. That count represents individual cases, not people, which reflects even more than one case for a person reported with the virus.

The latest figures also put the state’s pandemic active cases at 16,015, which is up 237 from Wednesday.

There are currently 435 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural State, an increase of 14. The number of COVID patients in ICUs increased by nine to now stand at 88, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by two to 22.

There were 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 added Thursday, pushing the total for the state to 11,699.

Currently, 1,650,014 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 287,601 residents being partially vaccinated.