COVID-19 in Arkansas: Total cases increase by 700, active cases top 4,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reports another day of increasing active cases and hospitalizations, along with 6,000+ new vaccinations.

Arkansas saw another spike in new and active cases with a 436 active case jump pushing Arkansas over the 4,000 active case mark.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

6,313 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 700 new cases for Thursday, for a total of 350,085.

There are 4,199 active cases, which is up 436 from Wednesday. 337 hospitalized, which is up 12 from Wednesday, and 75 on ventilators, which is up 0 from Wednesday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 120

Lonoke, 55

Saline, 46

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: