COVID-19 in Arkansas: Third day of more than 1,000 new cases, active case count tops figure from a year ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As concerns mount over the growing impact of the delta variant of COVID-19, figures released Friday show coronavirus cases again surging in Arkansas, topping levels seen in a year before.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in Arkansas to 355,460. Active cases in the state jumped by 673 to 6,605.

The data also shows 497 patients hospitalized, up 16 from Thursday, with 81 people currently on ventilators, down one from the previous day.

Deaths from the disease were up by four for a total of 5,948 during the pandemic.

During our first Community COVID Conversation last night, my team and I were able to get feedback about what is needed to help vaccinate more Arkansans and how we can continue to fight misinformation. Our vaccine numbers are increasing slightly, and I hope you'll do your part. pic.twitter.com/UwxSFSbjyv — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 9, 2021

Looking back one year, Arkansas reported 5,751 active cases on July 9, 2020, with 394 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 82 on ventilators.

An additional 2,014 Arkansans moved to the fully immunized category, bringing that total to 1,010,559. Another 228,634 state residents are partially immunized.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who held his first Community COVID Conversation Thursday in Cabot, continued to push ahead with calls for more Arkansans to go get vaccinated.