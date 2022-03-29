LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of active cases and hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas continue to drop

The ADH data showed 1,238 active cases of the virus, a decrease of 56 from the previous day. There were 144 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 832,718 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations dropped by three in the last 24 hours to 122. The number of patients on ventilators saw no change in the last day, remaining at 26, while 37 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by one from the prior day.

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to remain at 11,211.

In the last 24 hours, 900 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,577,424, with another 371,783 partially immunized.