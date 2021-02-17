COVID-19 in Arkansas: Testing declines due to weather, state receives more than 18,000 vaccine doses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw a day of decreases in testing due to weather, as more than 18,000 more vaccinations were given to the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 667 new cases, for a total of 314,192.
There are 8,239 active cases, 602 hospitalized, which is down 36 from Tuesday; and 108 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Tuesday.
26 deaths were added today, for a total of 5,313
The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are
- Garland, 100
- Benton, 90
- Washington, 86
- Sebastian, 59
- Pulaski, 47
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“We once again saw a decrease in testing yesterday, which was impacted by the weather. We received an additional 18,525 vaccine doses yesterday, and we will continue to administer these doses as quickly as possible. Please continue to take necessary precautions against COVID-19 and limit road travel as much as possible.”