COVID-19 in Arkansas: State tops 80,000 active cases, passes 1,300 hospitalizations for the first time since summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas blasted over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking yet another record day as the weekend begins, while hospitalizations also passed 1,300, getting steadily closer to last summer’s record high.

There were 6,464 active cases of the virus reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday, bringing the state’s reported positive cases to 85,810. This also marks the 18th straight day of increases in active cases and the 12th day in a row that the increases had broken the previous active case record.

According to the ADH, 61.3% of the currently active cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Arkansas hospitals went up by 58, bringing the number to 1,309. The last time Arkansas saw more than 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations was Sept. 1, when the number was 1,313.

Of the COVID-19 positive people currently hospitalized, 172 are on ventilators, an increase of two over Thursday. There are 375 COVID-19 positive patients in Arkansas’s intensive care units, an increase of 24 over the previous day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas went up by 10,405 on Friday, pushing the state to 664,194 cases during the pandemic.

There were 23 more deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the state’s total to 9,413.

Arkansas reported 8,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given out over the previous day. The ADH reported that 1,525,406 people, or 53.6% of Arkansans ages 5 and older, are now fully vaccinated. There are 368,264, people now partially vaccinated in the state, and Friday’s data shows 3,642 people who received their third dose in the prior 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 483,064.

In a post to social media, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the state has received 1 million at-home tests out of the 1.5 million they had ordered.

Hutchinson said he thought that influx of test kits would help relieve shortage issues seem at many of the test distribution sites around Arkansas.

The governor also said the state was increasing available hospital space as well as “providing resources where they are needed.”