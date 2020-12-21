COVID-19 in Arkansas: State ties daily-death increase record with 58, more than 1,400 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,457 new cases, making the total 203,107 cases.

There are 22,158 active cases reported in Arkansas, and 1,078 hospitalized, which is up 21 from Sunday.

ADH says there 174 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Sunday.

58 deaths were added today for a total of 3,295. This ties with the current record of deaths reported in 24 hours.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 200,

Benton, 138,

Washington, 101

Craighead, 93

Faulkner, 69

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: