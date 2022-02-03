LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the latest daily death total in the state is the highest it’s been during since the omicron surge began.

Health officials added 43 deaths to the state’s tally within the last 24 hours, pushing the pandemic total to 9,733. Data also shows that the state saw 4,213 new cases, raising the total to 790,223. Active cases dropped by 3,947 to 49,764.

Hospitalizations and the number of patients on ventilators have also dropped since Wednesday, with data showing hospitalizations down by 70 to 1,605 and the number of patients on ventilators down by 16 to 230.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that the declining new cases and hospitalizations is good news for the state, but also encourages everyone to stay protected.

Health officials reported that 3,893,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Arkansas. There are currently 1,548,554 Arkansans fully immunized and another 371,864 partially immunized.