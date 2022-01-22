COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees highest ICU patients since mid-September

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data released from the Arkansas Department of Health Saturday shows that hospitals in the state are seeing the highest number of patients in ICU beds since mid-September.

According to the ADH, there are currently 464 Arkansans in ICU beds, which is an increase of 38 patients within the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported that active cases in Arkansas jumped by 1,434, bringing the total to 102,575.

New figures from the ADH show that 12 additional Arkansans were put on ventilators, pushing the current total to 207. Data shows that one person was hospitalized, raising the total number of hospitalizations to 1,659.

Data also shows that the state saw 8,118 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of cases to 734,834 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, there were an additional 12 deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 9,498.

Health officials reported that the state administered 6,909 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 3,848,917. Data shows that there are 1,535,382 Arkansans fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 1,654. There are currently 372,061 state residents partially immunized, which is an increase of 313.