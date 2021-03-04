COVID-19 in Arkansas: State receives first Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spokesperson with The Arkansas Department of Health said that the Arkansas Johnsons and Johnson shipment of doses have started to arrive as of Thursday.

Via Danyelle, ADH spokesperson, said the goal is for the state to begin administering the new shot by Monday.

The ADH reported 403 new cases for a total of 323,756.

The ADH reported 4,261 active cases, 372 hospitalized, which is down 25 from Wednesday; 85 on ventilators, which is down 6 from Wednesday.

There were 12 deaths added today, for a total of 5,273.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Benton, 64

Washington, 57

Garland, 28

Pulaski, 27

Sebastian, 19

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: